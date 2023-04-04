Did you get the recent email from Senator Daines? The one about the “Canary in a coal mine”? The one that (a) accuses Joe Biden of raising prices at the pump, (b) blames Europe’s energy crisis on green initiatives, and (c) assures us that fossil fuels are here to stay?
But wait a minute.
One, gasoline prices aren’t set in the White House. They’re determined by the market, and, that too, one that’s less influenced by Joe Biden than by Big Oil cartels and Big Oil firms. You may have noticed that, in 2022 – when gasoline was $5 a gallon – Big Oil made windfall profits of $200 billion. You may have noticed, too, that crude oil prices spiked five percent last week when the oil cartel OPEC reduced production. So tell my why Daines is blaming the White House for prices at the pump. He knows better.
Two, Europe’s energy crisis is unrelated to “the whims of a radical green movement.” It’s the direct result of an overreliance on Russian fossil fuels and of Vladimir Putin’s choice of war over trade. In the first year of his war in Ukraine, the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas was cut in half. Fortunately, nearly 25 percent of Europe’s energy consumption is generated renewably. Ask Daines to imagine the impact of Putin’s war on Europe’s energy crisis withOUT those renewable kilowatts in the mix.
Three, Daines’ op-ed forecast that “fossil fuels will remain the most relied upon sources of energy for the next 30 years or more.” Ironically, four days earlier the United Nations issued its climate change report for 2023. “A dangerous climate threshold is near,” warned the report, one that’s rather nearer than the 30 years Daines blithely gives to fossil fuels. If Daines likes the weirding of the weather all around us today, he’ll love the next thirty years.
On a better day, Daines would read the UN report. (You can read it, even if he doesn’t, at https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/syr/.) On a better day he would applaud Europe’s renewables achievements and encourage their replication at home. On a better day he would stop lying about who controls prices at the pump. But on this day he calls renewables a “radical, green hallucination.” The real hallucination, of course, is that CO2 can be pumped into the atmosphere indefinitely and with impunity. There is, for sure, a “canary in a coal mine.” In the oilpatch too. That’s the real “hallucination.”
Bruce A. Lohof is a native of Montana. A former professor and a retired diplomat, he lives in Red Lodge and Vienna.