I was appointed and served on the Short Term Rental Advisory Committee created by Resolution No 3607. As per Resolution No 3607 we were governed to look at an “inordinate number of unregistered and/or non-compliant STR businesses within the city that, if left unchecked, increase the risk of liability to the city; may increase nuisance and public health and safety incidents, and….”
The team at AAA Red Lodge Rentals is proud of how we operate and believe that in many areas we have set an extremely positive standard for short term rental management and are very quick to respond to complaints/concerns as well as being involved members of the community for decades serving in many volunteer positions.
Our company has been asked “would you ever get behind a cap on STR’s within the city limits?”
Our response has been, and remains, that if data can be shared that shows a inarguable rise in nuisance and public health and safety incidents due to our industry/the homes we manage then our company would be the first to address any issues on a whole and perhaps be supportive of a cap if data was to prove that STR’s were to blame for neighborhood nuisances and public health and safety instances at a more notable rate than long term rentals, privately owned and occupied homes, businesses on main street, etc. Since that comparative data has yet to be collected by the city, we are not in support of a cap on STR’s at this time.
The proposed cap is based on the total number of residential units within the city limits and to our knowledge that number is still being calculated. Setting a percentage cap without the total number of residential units verified is not appropriate in our opinion.
We currently manage 34 homes within a 5 mile radius of downtown Red Lodge. On average we acquire and release 4.25 homes per year from our inventory. We have been forthcoming with our data and demonstrated on several occasions that if we are hindered by a satisfied cap or adjusted allowed use tables within the city limits and unable to replenish our inventory at the pace we currently enjoy, we would be out of business by 2027. Homes are released from our inventory for a number of reasons; owner moves permanently to Red Lodge, owner retires and moves here full time, homes are sold, a death in the family, etc. A large part of our success as a company depends on being able to release and acquire annually. Yes, we are concerned about a cap, especially when said cap is met and we are then on a wait list for additional STR licenses. We are concerned not only from a position of surviving as a business, but also from the stand point of resort tax collections that help fund the city of Red Lodge.
Since the resolution that created the short term rental advisory committee instructed the focus to remain on public health and safety that is our lens for this response. Being aware of the discussion of affordable housing and affordable rents surrounding the industry we will add this additional comment. Of the 34 homes we manage we conservatively estimate that 1 or 2 might attempt long term rental tenancy if the option to short term rent the home was no longer available due to a satisfied cap/restriction. The other 32 homes would sit vacant except for owner use, most likely being look after by someone focusing on vacant home services. The absence of our company and others like us in this town would not create more affordable long term housing in our opinion.
We respect all who serve and all who will vote on whether or not to create a cap for short term rentals within the city limits. We recognize that the concerns surrounding short term rentals are important to discuss, track, and study. We support regulation and monitoring. Our company helped draft the ordinance adopted by the city in 2018.