I was appointed and served on the Short Term Rental Advisory Committee created by Resolution No 3607. As per Resolution No 3607 we were governed to look at an “inordinate number of unregistered and/or non-compliant STR businesses within the city that, if left unchecked, increase the risk of liability to the city; may increase nuisance and public health and safety incidents, and….”

The team at AAA Red Lodge Rentals is proud of how we operate and believe that in many areas we have set an extremely positive standard for short term rental management and are very quick to respond to complaints/concerns as well as being involved members of the community for decades serving in many volunteer positions.