I would like to thank the presenters that informed the community about the upcoming plans for the Red Lodge East Bench Mine Reclamation Project. It is incredibly important that the MDEQ and the AML hear and take in the opinions and comments from those who know this community, and its river, best and we appreciate them taking the time to listen to our concerns. I have included pictures documenting the history, recreation, and demographic that would be impacted by this proposal.
Listening to the presentation, I was able ascertain that there is still quite a bit of information and research that this plan is lacking. The community had many valid questions regarding the direction of this project that were unable to be answered. I was grateful to those who came out and voiced their questions and concerns, as I hope that the impact of their statements will better help the State determine their course of action. There is still a huge, lingering impact on the psyche of the citizens of Red Lodge after this string of natural disasters we have experienced over the last few years and we want to be as prepared and informed as possible.
It was interesting to me, that there was no hydrological report done for the impact a hard surface on the East Side Mine slag pile would have on the west bank of Rock Creek, yet the plans had determined that the West side abutment of the remains of an over 130 year old bridge, fondly referred to by members of the community as “The Pier”, was somehow responsible for barricading the river during the June 2022 Flood. If this is true of this small but much loved structure, than surely all the other fully constructed bridges in the area were equally if not more responsible, yet there is no talk about permanently removing them.
The Pier, was once “Big Engine Bridge”, a rail spur that crossed over Rock Creek to the East Side Mine. This picture was taken in the late 1890s.
The proposal offered to us on March 30th, 2023 would have The Pier torn down and used for gravel for the hard wall, without any tangible evidence that this structure was harmful. In fact, many people who live north of 8th avenue, attribute that structure to saving their homes on that side of town. Further downstream there is approximately 14 single family homes, Red Lodge High School, Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, a Northwestern Energy site, and innumerable storage units that are utilized by a large number of community members.
On top of what protection in might have offered these families and structures, The Pier has recreational value to people of all ages. Since my childhood and long before, this area has been used as a swimming hole. Children and adults have long used the remains of this old bridge as a spot to jump into the river on a hot summer’s day. At any point during the summer months you can find families bringing their dogs for a dip, fly fishing anglers, rock hunters, and kids splashing in the water at this location. In truth, this area has acted as more of an unofficial city park than anything else.
I would highly encourage that this aspect of the plan be reevaluated. The presentation has framed that there is “No Historic, Recreational, or Demographic Impact” but this is simply not the case when it comes to this city landmark. The proposal for a “Short Term” solution to potential future flooding, is hardly “Short Term” when it comes to permanently removing the remains of a historic bridge and beloved swimming hole. When I heard that the destruction of The Pier supposed to begin taking place the first week of April, I knew that something had to be done right away to prevent it. I hope that when the presenters said they would hold off on that part of the project that their concern in this matter was genuine and true. Once a location this unique and special to the community is torn down, it cannot be rebuilt.
Thank you for your consideration in this matter and I am happy to answer any questions.