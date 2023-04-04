I would like to thank the presenters that informed the community about the upcoming plans for the Red Lodge East Bench Mine Reclamation Project. It is incredibly important that the MDEQ and the AML hear and take in the opinions and comments from those who know this community, and its river, best and we appreciate them taking the time to listen to our concerns. I have included pictures documenting the history, recreation, and demographic that would be impacted by this proposal.

Listening to the presentation, I was able ascertain that there is still quite a bit of information and research that this plan is lacking. The community had many valid questions regarding the direction of this project that were unable to be answered. I was grateful to those who came out and voiced their questions and concerns, as I hope that the impact of their statements will better help the State determine their course of action. There is still a huge, lingering impact on the psyche of the citizens of Red Lodge after this string of natural disasters we have experienced over the last few years and we want to be as prepared and informed as possible.