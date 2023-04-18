I printed out and read the transcript of Mr. Trump’s filing and complaint against Mr Cohen. In my limited knowledge of the law in general, and total lack of knowledge about the law in the State of Florida, the case seems to be based on Mr. Trump’s belief the Confidential Agreement Mr. Cohen signed is inviolable and precludes the damaging actions subsequently taken by Mr. Cohen.
Therefore, Mr. Cohen should be found liable for five hundred million dollars in damages done to Mr. Trump (actual, compensatory, incidental, and punitive) as the primary judgement, as well as the determination Mr. Cohen should forfeit (to Mr. Trump) any and all profits, payments, compensation, advances, royalties, etc., emanating from the books written by Mr. Cohen, his podcast and his various use of forms such as television, radio, internet, and so on, all of which resulted in damage to Mr. Trump.
Additionally, there is mention of Attorney fees and costs involved in the filing of the Complaint, which should also be awarded Mr. Trump’s side. I’m interested in seeing whether, in the State of Florida, the signing of a Non-disclosure Agreement is sacrosanct in and of itself, or whether the Court will dismiss this action based on the fact this Non-disclosure Agreement cannot be enforced because the Agreement is, perhaps, being used to hide (possible) illegal activity and crimes.
Guess this is just another ruling we will have to wait on from the Courts!