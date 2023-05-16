The 68th session of the Montana Legislature was adjourned sine die earlier this month. It had been a busy 90 days, particularly for the State’s prolife lawmakers, who sent 10 anti-abortion bills to the Governor’s desk. Notable among them were (a) a bill that carves abortion from the Montana Constitution’s clause protecting privacy rights, (b) one that prohibits Medicaid from funding abortion, including “medically necessary” procedures, and (c) another that defines “viability” at 24 weeks and prohibits abortions after that date.
Questions were asked. Does the Legislature – rather than the Supreme Court – interpret the Constitution? Can a legislature with close-to-zero medical training define “medically necessary”? Should life wait 24 weeks or does it begin at conception? Still, Republican Governor Gianforte was thumbs-up, saying that the bills would protect “the lives for the most vulnerable amongst us, unborn children.” Prochoice observers countered, saying that the bills were “dismantling women’s rights.”
Conspicuously absent from the Governor’s desk was the “Where’s the Father” (WTF) bill sponsored by several Republican lawmakers from Kalispell. WTF would have:
One, identified the father of an “unborn child.”
Two, obliged him to pay 50 percent of the medical expenses related to his “unborn child’s” gestation and birth.
Three, required him to provide regular child support from the moment of the “unborn child’s” viability to its 21st birthday.
“WTF is profoundly pro-family,” its sponsors said. “A family isn’t just a mother and her ‘unborn child,’” they argued. “Behind every pregnant woman there’s a potent man. The State must encourage him to get up and into the family from the get-go. … and beyond.”
WTF attracted its detractors. Some noted that identifying the father of an “unborn child” would entail privacy issues of its own. Others objected to the “viability” compromise; even among its sponsors was the conviction that “life begins at conception.” And still others wondered if the bill was even necessary, since the majority of pregnant Montanans are married to identifiable husbands. One high-brow lawmaker – from Missoula, a university town – quoted Shakespeare, dismissing WTF as “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Still, advocates thought that the bill had a chance. It recognized the vulnerability of the “unborn” and suggested that “men’s responsibilities” should acknowledge “women’s rights.” Most important – as the sponsors tirelessly repeated – it was pro-family, a sentiment that, in Montana, polls higher than apple pie or gun rights.
Cynics, though, suspected that it was DOA (dead on arrival). Seldom, in the troubled history of prochoice-prolife quarrels is the father of a fetus – be he husband, rapist, or uncle – ever mentioned.
So in the end the detractors won. The “Where’s the Father” bill never left committee. Many bills don’t. … including, it turns out, WTF.