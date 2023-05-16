(Some of what you’re about to read is true.)

The 68th session of the Montana Legislature was adjourned sine die earlier this month. It had been a busy 90 days, particularly for the State’s prolife lawmakers, who sent 10 anti-abortion bills to the Governor’s desk. Notable among them were (a) a bill that carves abortion from the Montana Constitution’s clause protecting privacy rights, (b) one that prohibits Medicaid from funding abortion, including “medically necessary” procedures, and (c) another that defines “viability” at 24 weeks and prohibits abortions after that date.