Ambulance District meeting canceled

Thursday, March 19, 2020

The Red Lodge Roberts Ambulance District meeting of the Board of Trustees, scheduled for Friday, March 27at 12:30 p.m. has been canceled.

A new meeting date and time will be published at a later date.

Category:

The Carbon County News

Street Address:

11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Phone: 406-446-2222

Fax: 406-446-2225

Toll-Free: 800-735-8843

Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.