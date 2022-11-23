Ann Shesne, age 85, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2022.Ann was a sweet, gentle woman who loved walks, birds and bunnies, art, travel, symphony, and nature.She was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, in 1937, and went to the University of Wisconsin where she graduated with a History major and an English minor. She found her husband there as they both gazed at a grove of trees with their binoculars trying to locate a specific bird. His name was Ken Shesne and they shared many of the same interests, including birdwatching. They were married for over 50 years until his death in 2015.After traveling to the west for a vacation, Ken and Ann became enamored with the Grand Teton Mountains and decided to move there from the Midwest. They lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Turner, Montana, before they finally settled in Red Lodge, Montana, where Ken taught at Roberts School for many years, and Ann worked as a school librarian in Red Lodge.The “Shesnes” were known for their love of humor, always looking for a witty remark or circumstance to have a good laugh!Ann is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Long and Alicia Bradshaw; her son, Jim Shesne; and granddaughter, Sydney Long.A special thank you goes to The Springs in Bozeman for providing excellent care of Ann during the last few years.Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com