Argyle W. Mydland, 76, of Post Falls, Idaho, peacefully passed away on Feb. 2, 2022. He was born in Cashton, Wisconsin on Aug. 25, 1945: the son of Trygve and Glida (Wakeman) Mydland.Memorial services will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, Montana, at 11 a.m. on June 24, 2022 followed by a Cele- bration of Life at the Caboose Saloon at 704 W Main St, Laurel.