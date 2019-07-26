Armed robbery at Lost Village Saloon

Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Lost Village Saloon in Roberts around 0330 hours this morning. Two males wearing ski masks entered the building and demanded money from an employee that was inside cleaning. One male brandished a handgun and ordered the employee on to the ground. He was described as a caucasian male, 5'7" with an average build. The second male was described as a 5'7'' tall male with a stocky build. Left bar with an undisclosed amount of cash. Video footage shows a smaller light-colored, possibly silver or gray, sedan with a loud exhaust in the area during this time. I have included an attachment of the video of the car. Please contact the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 446-1234 if you have any information.