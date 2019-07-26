Armed robbery at Lost Village Saloon

Friday, July 26, 2019

Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Lost Village Saloon in Roberts around 0330 hours this morning.  Two males wearing ski masks entered the building and demanded money from an employee that was inside cleaning. One male brandished a handgun and ordered the employee on to the ground. He was described as a caucasian male, 5'7" with an average build.  The second male was described as a 5'7'' tall male with a stocky build.  Left bar with an undisclosed amount of cash.  Video footage shows a smaller light-colored, possibly silver or gray, sedan with a loud exhaust in the area during this time. I have included an attachment of the video of the car.  Please contact the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 446-1234 if you have any information.

Category:

Upcoming Events

  • Monday, July 29, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, August 2, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, August 5, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Click here to see more!

The Carbon County News

Street Address:

11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Phone: 406-446-2222

Fax: 406-446-2225

Toll-Free: 800-735-8843

Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.