Armed robbery at Lost Village Saloon
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Lost Village Saloon in Roberts around 0330 hours this morning. Two males wearing ski masks entered the building and demanded money from an employee that was inside cleaning. One male brandished a handgun and ordered the employee on to the ground. He was described as a caucasian male, 5'7" with an average build. The second male was described as a 5'7'' tall male with a stocky build. Left bar with an undisclosed amount of cash. Video footage shows a smaller light-colored, possibly silver or gray, sedan with a loud exhaust in the area during this time. I have included an attachment of the video of the car. Please contact the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 446-1234 if you have any information.
Upcoming Events
-
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
-
Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Friday, August 2, 2019 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Monday, August 5, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
