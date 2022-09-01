Arnold Dean Svensrud passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, of natural causes surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Arnold was born Feb. 8, 1942, to Grace (Schutter) and Harvey Svensrud. He attended Bozeman schools. Arnold and Iralee attended the same grade school. Arnold and Iralee were married March 15, 1964, in Bozeman, Montana. The family moved to Columbia Falls, Montana, in 1969 where he farmed and did various jobs. They eventually moved to Wilsall, Montana, where he farmed. In 2006 they moved to Fromberg, Montana, where Iralee currently resides. They enjoyed many trips in the mountains horse packing. He was proud of his Black Angus cows and J D tractors. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Iralee Mae (Shivers) Svensrud, two daughters, Shelee (Jim) Steele of Malta, Montana, and Leslee Brewer (Marc) of Helena, Montana. Also, two grandchildren Chelsee Nelson of Helena and Kristin (Matt) Matz of Anchorage Alaska along with two great grandsons Haidyn and Jameson of Alaska, and a half sister Shirley Smith of Bozeman. Memorial services are going to be at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge, Montana, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Interment service at Belfry cemetery. Reception to follow at Belfry Senior Center. Visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to leave condolences and tributes.