Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Art in the Beartooths
The Carbon County Arts Guild 46th Art in the Beartooths event will be July 13 at Lions Park, Red Lodge. This annual fundraiser features artists, from across the country, taking part in live and silent auctions. This year’s signature artists are Marcia Selsor, Sonja Caywood, and Terry Cooke Hall. The daytime event is from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. and the evening event is from 4 p.m. onwards. For more information call (406) 446-1370.
Date:
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 9:00am
Upcoming Events
-
Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
-
Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Friday, July 5, 2019 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Monday, July 8, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
