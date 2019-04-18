Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Bake Sale
The Fromberg Improvement Committee presents the Annual Pre-Easter Bake Sale, April 20 from 9 a.m. till gone, Front and Center at Leather Legends. Homemade pies from lemon meringue coconut cream banana cream sour cream raisin and more! Delectable cakes; pink champagne cake, chocolate cake, angel food cake, lemon chiffon cake w/lemon curd! Fromberg famous caramel rolls, fresh scones. Special orders (406) 668-7773.
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 9:00am
Upcoming Events
-
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 7:00pm
-
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
-
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 11:00am2nd Annual Veterans’ Pancake Breakfast, May 18 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Fort Rockvale Restaurant. Sponsored by Shane Ridge Rustlers 4H Group.
-
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide