1959 Chevrolet Parkwood Wagon. Original paint, V8 4 barrel 3 spd. O/D, dual exhaust. True survivor deserving restoration.
Wyoming car can drive
it onto your trailer.
$9K 406-860-4297.

29/07/2021 (6 days)