Barry H. Kolbert of Red Lodge passed away peacefully at home Monday evening, Nov. 14, 2022. He was born March 19, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, to Evelyn E. and Louis D. Kolbert. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Richard and Robert. Barry was a man of many endeavors, interests and surprises. Gymnastically inclined in high school, he traveled with the circus for eight months before serving eighteen months with the U.S. Army in Okinawa during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, Barry began a chain of pet stores, beginning with two in Brooklyn and then seven in Connecticut (five of which were franchises). He loved languages and, when students from a nearby school for the deaf began to frequent one of his pet stores, he learned sign language so that he could share his passion for animals with them. At one point, he added sporting goods to his businesses. His interest in antiques and cars was legendary, leading him to buy and sell at auctions and shows across the country. He will be remembered for his big personality, his honest opinions, his sense of humor, his loyal friendships, his joy in playing tennis, his skills at trading, his deep pride in his service in the US military, and his support of veterans. And, for seeming to have endless lives. Who could keep a man like Barry down when there were always more deals to be done? Barry moved to Red Lodge with the love of his life, Nancy A. Kriner, in May of 2000, where he expanded his interest in our country's history and developed new friendships from Billings to Cody. Since that time, he could be frequently spotted on the tennis courts, having pop with one of his friends or grabbing lunch at the Red Box Car or Subway. There is no memorial service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Operation Second Chance (Helping Heroes Move On) by sending a check to Operation Second Chance, P.O. Box 608, Red Lodge, MT, 59068. Condolences may be made via Barry's obituary on https://www.smithfuneralchapels.com/