Beartooth Highway to Open May 28

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Weather-permitting, Beartooth Highway to open Friday, May 28

  • Weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will open May 28, at 8 a.m.
  • Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions. Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.
  • Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

Category: