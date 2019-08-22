Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Beartooth Humane Alliance Seeking Blankets and Towels
Thursday, August 22, 2019
Clean blankets and towels are needed to help with the 68 dogs from an alleged puppy mill that are now in the care of Beartooth Humane Alliance. Items may be secured in garbage bags and dropped to - Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (please bring your bag(s) to the garage located at the back of the building near the alley)
102 N. Broadway - Red Lodge
Upcoming Events
-
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 7:00pm
-
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
-
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
