Beartooth Humane Alliance Seeking Blankets and Towels

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Clean blankets and towels are needed to help with the 68 dogs from an alleged puppy mill that are now in the care of Beartooth Humane Alliance. Items may be secured in garbage bags and dropped to - Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (please bring your bag(s) to the garage located at the back of the building near the alley)

102 N. Broadway - Red Lodge

