Benjamin Adam Fraser Busch was born during a hailstorm in Billings, Montana on July 10, 1978 to his loving parents Jean Fraser and Tom Busch. Ben grew up in Bear Creek and Red Lodge, Montana. Ben was a tender-hearted man who felt all of life’s emotions to their absolute fullest. Ben met Rachel Felkerson while working at the Pollard Hotel, in Red Lodge. They married over Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, 2009 in a beautiful and intimate wedding. Ben began making many friends at a young age and found friends everywhere he went. He loved to snowboard, he enjoyed playing football, shooting hoops and had a very soft place in his heart for animals. Ben adopted Drew, a one-eyed pit-bull while briefly living in North Conway, New Hampshire. Ben was forever a Star Wars fan and he very much loved being an uncle. Ben had a passion and a gift for artfully crafting soul-quenching food. Ben made a culinary career with this artistry. He worked in more than 15 Restaurants over the course of his culinary career, performing nearly every role in the industry along the way. There are many who will say that Ben cooked for them the very best steak of their lives. He built a wide network of friendships with his colleagues, many of whom he grew close to. He loved to learn, loved to teach, to mentor, and to collaborate with others in kitchens that operated like well-oiled machines. He was an incredibly hard worker. Ben loved to cook, but more than anything he loved to make other people happy. His culinary artistry was one way in this world he did just that. Ben cared deeply for the people in his life. He often felt the weight of the world, but when Ben was smiling, no one near him could help but join him. Ben gave the very best, big Ben bear hugs. His friends and family meant the world to him. He was far too humble at times, overly generous often, and forever a loyal friend. Life threw some hard things Ben’s way, but as his friends would say, without a doubt he’d set his burdens aside to help anyone, any day. Let’s live in his example: through kindness, lifting up others, and in turn ourselves. Covid has been a torturous, unscrupulous thief of many people’s loved ones. Ben fought this fight and lost, yet all of us who loved him also lost. May we all remember him for his loving, caring, kind-hearted self. May he rest in peace truly knowing how monumentally he is loved. Ben is survived by his father Tom Busch, the love of his life Rachel Felkerson, his sister Rebecca Mann, brother-in-law Charles Mann, his adoring nephews Emmett and Paxton Mann, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and his chosen extended family of many very dear and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Jean Fraser, aunt Joanne Fraser, Aunt Judy Busch, Uncle Dale Thornton and his dear friends Johnny, Nick, and Bobby. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid and safety for Ben’s loved ones. Details to come on a celebration of his life will be posted in the facebook group “Buschmillz: A Cook of Eats” , or you email rebecca.mann@outlook.com to be notified of forthcoming plans. If you wish to contribute to Ben’s memorial fund, you may do so through Ben’s Memorial Go Fund Me page. This page will also be updated with celebration of life information to come. In lieu of Ben’s love of animals consider a donation in Ben’s honor to Beartooth Humane Alliance, Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, a humane society, animal rescue, or charity of your choice in his honor.