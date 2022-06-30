Betty Anne Ansorge passed away June 16, 2022 while residing at TLC Assisted Living in Billings, Montana. She was born on Aug. 24, 1940 in New York as Betty Anne Schneider to Hebe Ansorge Lesser Sch- neider and Martin J. Sch- neider.Her early childhood was spent by the Atlantic Ocean in Belle Harbor, Queens and then Far Rockaway, Queens, New York. Eventually, she moved with her parents and sister to Cedarhurst, Nassau County, New York where she graduated from Lawrence High School.As a young woman, Betty attended Goucher College, Baltimore, Maryland but ended up graduating from Barnard College, NYC, where if memory holds true, she made the dean’s list.For a while she worked in publishing. Then, after getting her teacher’s license, she taught High School in the greater New York area. Teaching seemed to suit her and eventually she gained tenure.Betty was an extremely talented artist and, for a period of time, produced beautiful oil paintings. She was also a proficient writer. In fact, in her early years, it appeared that she pretty much excelled in whatever she pursued--- The Arts, Languages, Ice Skating, Downhill Skiing, etc.When she was around 24, she married Al Cohen. Shortly after their marriage, Betty gave birth to David her only child who lives in Bronx, New York. Sometime after she and Al divorced, she changed her name to Ansorge, her grandmother’s maiden name.Betty was a sensitive, highly intelligent, remarkable woman, who in spite of extremely challenging mental and physical health issues, still managed to travel, buy a house, take care of her cat companions, and remain creative.Betty is also survived by her sister, Janet Schneider who lives in Ver- mont. For those of us who knew Betty, and loved her, she will be missed. Nevertheless, we are left with fond memories to hold onto!- Betty was laid to rest on June 23, 2022 in Red Lodge Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome. com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Norma.