BHA Bingo

Ready for spring break?  Take a break and make the short trip to come and join the fun on Sunday afternoon for Bingo to help the homeless pets of Carbon County.  Be there for Beartooth Humane Alliance Bingo, Sunday, March 25 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Red Lodge Elks Club.

Date: 
Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 1:00pm

