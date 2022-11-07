BREAKING NEWS: CARBON COUNTY ELECTORS' RIGHTS TO VOTE, CHALLENGED

Carbon County’s Election Office received over 250 forms challenging the elector’s rights to vote in the 2022 General Election pursuant to 13-13-301 MCA. Carbon County’s Election Administrator has received all challenges in accordance with Montana Law and has deemed all challenges insufficient. All electors that were challenged were notified in writing of the identity of the challenger and the grounds of the challenge. All challenges were made by Lisa Bennett. At this time, no voters being challenged will be prevented from voting or required to vote provisionally. Montana Law (13-2-512) allows electors to vote one time at their old address if they have moved within the County; at the time of voting, they will be asked to update their registration address. For more information, please contact the Carbon County Elections Office at 406 446-1220.