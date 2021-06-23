BREAKING NEWS: Carbon County Sheriff's arrest Bridger man in connection with Robertson Draw Fire
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan announced today the arrest of 55 year old John Lightburn of Bridger on suspicion of causing the Robertson Draw Fire.
A warrant was issued, based on a filing by Carbon County Attorney Alex Nixon, charging Lightburn with Negligent Arson a felony, Criminal Mischief a felony and Negligent Arson a misde- meanor. The investigation was conduction by Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputies and US Forest Service Law Enforcement.
Lightburn was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he will be held on a $7,500 bond.
Category:
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide