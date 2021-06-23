BREAKING NEWS: Carbon County Sheriff's arrest Bridger man in connection with Robertson Draw Fire

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan announced today the arrest of 55 year old John Lightburn of Bridger on suspicion of causing the Robertson Draw Fire.

A warrant was issued, based on a filing by Carbon County Attorney Alex Nixon, charging Lightburn with Negligent Arson a felony, Criminal Mischief a felony and Negligent Arson a misde- meanor. The investigation was conduction by Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputies and US Forest Service Law Enforcement.

Lightburn was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he will be held on a $7,500 bond.