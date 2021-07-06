BREAKING NEWS: Hiker Still Missing
Hiker Tatum Morell, 23-years-old, has been missing since July 1.
Red Lodge Search and Rescue along with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance trying to locate a missing hiker. They are 23-year-old Tatum Morell who hiked out on the West Fork Trail Head on the afternoon of July 1.
The last contact from Morell was around 8 p.m. on the evening of July 1 when she checked in with her mother using an InReach device.
Morell is an experienced hiker planning on hiking to the top of five mountain peaks in the area. She has an orange and grey tent set up in the Shadow Lake area.
If anybody has seen Morell while out hiking this weekend or has any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 446-1234.
The Carbon County News
