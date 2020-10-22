BREAKING NEWS: Missing Person

Thursday, October 22, 2020
Red Lodge Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts and wellbeing of Amey F. Markel.

Amey was last seen in Red Lodge, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amey, please contact the Red Lodge Police Department by calling Carbon County dispatch at (406) 445-1234.

