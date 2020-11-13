BREAKING NEWS: Red Lodge Boys and Girls Club closed till further notice
Dear Club Families,
Safety is our top priority at the Club and we've been fortunate to continue serving kids in the last few months. However, today because of being short-staffed we cannot be safely open to care for your kids. I apologize that this announcement comes with such short notice. The club will be closed today, Nov. 13, until further notice. Please feel free to call with questions.
Thank you for your understanding,
Maddy
It's in the Bag Families: Bags will be dropped at school if you're child attends in person. Virtual learners, please ring the door at Club.
