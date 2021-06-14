BREAKING NEWS: Robertson Draw Fire at 2,000 acres

The Robertson Draw Fire continues burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyoming. The fire was estimated at over 2,000 acres this afternoon. The fire has been very active today and several spot fires were reported north of the main fire – which is burning in timber along the edge of the plateau at this time.

Evacuations : The Gold and Ruby Creek areas had been evacuated, but evacuations have been lifted as of 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. The Gold and Ruby Creek areas will remain in pre-evacuation standby. The North and South Fork Grove Creek areas remain on pre-evacuation standby.

: The Gold and Ruby Creek areas had been evacuated, but evacuations have been lifted as of 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. The Gold and Ruby Creek areas will remain in pre-evacuation standby. The North and South Fork Grove Creek areas remain on pre-evacuation standby. Size : about 200 acres

: about 200 acres Closures : An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border. This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road. Line Creek Road is closed in Wyoming

: An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border. This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road. Line Creek Road is closed in Wyoming Cause : under investigation

: under investigation Resources on Scene : There are 80 firefighters working to suppress the fire including two hand crews and two helicopters. Air tankers are on order as well as a Type II incident management team. Bob Culbreth is the current Incident Commander.

: There are 80 firefighters working to suppress the fire including two hand crews and two helicopters. Air tankers are on order as well as a Type II incident management team. Bob Culbreth is the current Incident Commander. Management : Bob Culbreth, Type 3 Incident Commander. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered.

: Bob Culbreth, Type 3 Incident Commander. A Type 2 Incident Management Team has been ordered. Structures Threatened : none at this time

: none at this time Vegetation : burning in sage, grass and timber

: burning in sage, grass and timber Reported: June 13, 2021 around 3:30 p.m. MDT

There is a red flag warning in the area until Tuesday, June 15 at 10pm. The high temperatures, low humidity and winds associated with this weather may lead to high fire activity over the next day or so.

For more information please visit InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7537/ or visit us on Facebook at CusterGallatinNationalForest or ShoshoneNF. Additional information can also be found on the Custer Gallatin Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.