BREAKING NEWS: Robinson Draw Fire Update

The Robertson Draw Fire continues burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyoming. Better reconnaissance overnight of the fire area estimates the size at about 40 acres. The fire was originally reported on June 13, at around 3:30 p.m. MDT and is located very near the Montana and Wyoming border.

Size : about 40 acres

: about 40 acres Cause : under investigation

: under investigation Resources on Scene : Billings Type 2 Veterans Crew, Pilot Peak Wildland Fire Module from Cody, two Red Lodge Fire Department Engines, an engine from the Beartooth Ranger District.

: Billings Type 2 Veterans Crew, Pilot Peak Wildland Fire Module from Cody, two Red Lodge Fire Department Engines, an engine from the Beartooth Ranger District. Management : Bob Culbreth, Type 3 Incident Commander

: Bob Culbreth, Type 3 Incident Commander Structures Threatened : none at this time

: none at this time Additional resources ordered : Two helicopters, air attack, and air tankers to do water drops

: Two helicopters, air attack, and air tankers to do water drops Vegetation: burning in sage, grass and timber

Hot, dry and windy weather conditions are anticipated today. Temperatures could reach up to 85 degrees with 10 to 15 mile per hour winds. Firefighters are anticipating additional growth given the weather conditions.

For additional information please visit us on Facebook at CusterGallatinNationalForest or ShoshoneNF. Additional information can also be found on the Custer Gallatin Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.