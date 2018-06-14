The Roberts Community Foundation 16th Annual Charity Golf Scramble is June 15 at the Yegen Golf Club, Billings. Registration 11:30 a.m., shotgun shot 1 p.m. All proceeds go to projects within Roberts. BBQ lunch for golfers’, prizes and raffle. For more information contact golf chairman Gordy Hill at (406) 425-4160.
Bridge construction The installation of a new bridge by CHS Laurel Refinery will result in detours on Highway 212 just south of Laurel June 19-21. Highway 212 will be closed on June 19 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and June 20 for 12 hours starting at 7 p.m.
Upcoming Events
-
Friday, June 15, 2018 - 11:30am
-
Friday, June 15, 2018 - 12:30pmThe Red Lodge Roberts Ambulance District will conduct a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on Friday June 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Red Lodge Fire Station. A complete agenda can be found at www.redlodgefire.com/news.
-
Friday, June 15, 2018 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 9:00am‘Come Rent With Us’ parking lot sale at the Joliet Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), the little white church on Highway 212, June 16 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. To rent a table call (406) 962-3363.
-
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 10:00amAltana Credit Union is having a car wash on Saturday, June 16 at their Red Lodge location just south of the Red Lodge Inn. Altana will be accepting donations benefitting Relay for Life. The car wash will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and there will be a food truck on site for lunch.
-
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
