Bridger Food Bank

Open 2nd and 4th Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 206 N ‘D’ Street. More info 662-1060.

Date: 
Repeats every month on the fourth Wednesday 12 times.
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 9:30am
Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 9:30am
Wednesday, November 25, 2020 - 9:30am
Wednesday, December 23, 2020 - 9:30am
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - 9:30am
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 - 9:30am
Wednesday, March 24, 2021 - 9:30am
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - 9:30am
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - 9:30am
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 - 9:30am
Wednesday, July 28, 2021 - 9:30am
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - 9:30am