Bridger girls defeat Melstone, Bridger boys lose to Wibaux

Girls Southern C

Laurel High School Feb. 20-23

Bridger 54-47 Melstone

Bridger girls face Ekalaka Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. for a place in the final

Boys Southern C

Laurel High School

Bridger 39-58 Wibaux

Bridger boys face Broadus in a loser-out game Feb. 22, at 11 a.m.