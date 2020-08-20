Bridger students return to school
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Bridger School kindergarten teacher Michaela Witt leads her class through the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day back to school, Aug.20 under the Governor's Mask Mandate ruling. She said it had been a "smooth transition."
"They were very attentive to what we were saying and following the instructions," she said.
Superintendent Bill Phillips said, "everything was good so far."
