California fires smoking up Montana skies
Smoke-filled skies over Montana are down to at least seven large fires in California’s North Bay area that have merged into one huge megafire according to Wildfire Today. The Hennessey, Gamble, Green, Spanish, 5-10, Morgan, and Markley Fires are now one. It is 43 miles long, from the northeast corner of Yolo County, south across Napa County and into Solano County. The new merged fire is assuming the Hennessy Fire name and is being managed as part of the LNU Lightning Complex of fires that combined has covered 124,100 acres CAL FIRE said Wednesday.
Category:
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide