California fires smoking up Montana skies

Smoke-filled skies over Montana are down to at least seven large fires in California’s North Bay area that have merged into one huge megafire according to Wildfire Today. The Hennessey, Gamble, Green, Spanish, 5-10, Morgan, and Markley Fires are now one. It is 43 miles long, from the northeast corner of Yolo County, south across Napa County and into Solano County. The new merged fire is assuming the Hennessy Fire name and is being managed as part of the LNU Lightning Complex of fires that combined has covered 124,100 acres CAL FIRE said Wednesday.