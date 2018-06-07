Car Wash

Altana Credit Union is having a car wash on Saturday, June 16 at their Red Lodge location just south of the Red Lodge Inn. Altana will be accepting donations benefitting Relay for Life. The car wash will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and there will be a food truck on site for lunch.

Date: 
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 10:00am

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, June 8, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Friday, June 8, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Contra Dance
    Contra Dance, June 8 from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Red Lodge School of Dance, 20 N. Broadway. All are welcome. Partners not required but encouraged. Free admission.
  • Saturday, June 9, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, June 11, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Click here to see more!

