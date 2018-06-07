Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Car Wash
Altana Credit Union is having a car wash on Saturday, June 16 at their Red Lodge location just south of the Red Lodge Inn. Altana will be accepting donations benefitting Relay for Life. The car wash will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and there will be a food truck on site for lunch.
Date:
Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 10:00am
Upcoming Events
-
Friday, June 8, 2018 - 7:00pm
-
Friday, June 8, 2018 - 7:00pmContra Dance, June 8 from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Red Lodge School of Dance, 20 N. Broadway. All are welcome. Partners not required but encouraged. Free admission.
-
Saturday, June 9, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
-
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide