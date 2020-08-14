Carbon County 4H Fair Results
2020 Carbon County Fair Results:
Senior 4-H Indoor Best of Show- Brooke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Junior 4-H Indoor Best of Show- Mikeal Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers Novice 4-H Indoor Best of Show- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars
Vet Science- Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars
Leathercraft- (Sr.) Maria Stringari, Foxie (Jr.) Mikeal Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers Human Development- Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers Communication/Leadership- Kevin Sharpe, Shane Ridge Rustlers
Foods & Nutrition- (Sr.) Shelby Sticka, Fromberg GoGetters (Jr.) Silas Courtney, Foxie Cake Decorating- (Sr.) Sydney Erickson, Rock Creek Ranchers (Jr.) Malia Bareiss, Foxie Photography- (Sr.) Grace Aisenbrey, Foxie (Jr.) Molly Mitchell, Fox Stars
Sewing & Textiles- Elizabeth DeVries, Rock Creek Ranchers Needlework- Brooke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Quilting- Sydney Erickson, Rock Creek Ranchers
Natural Sciences- Carson Atkins, Boyd Bandits
Sport Fishing- Braden Tomlin, Rock Creek Ranchers Aerospace/Robotics- Gavin Evertz, Boyd Bandits Mechanical Sciences- Robert DeVries, Rock Creek Ranchers Woodworking- Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers
Art- (Sr.) Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers (Jr.) Ireland Ramey, Rock Creek Ranchers Crafts- (Sr.) Maria Torgerson, Fox Stars (Jr.) Gavin Evertz, Boyd Bandits
Scrapbooking- Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers
Shooting Sports – Gavin Evertz, Boyd Bandits
Exploring 4-H- Weston Skorupa, Rock Creek Ranchers
Pocket Pet Show - Rig Elton, Fox Stars; (Reserve) Xaia Courtney, Foxie Cat Best of Show- Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chips
Senior 4-H Cat Showmanship-
1. Zoe Larson, Rockvale Ramblers Junior 4-H Cat Showmanship-
1. Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chip
2. Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers
Novice 4-H Cat Showmanship
- Maxton Day, Shane Ridge Rustlers
- Lucie Lindgren, Fromberg GoGetters
Dog Obedience- Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits
Dog Agility- (Level 1) Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers, (Level 2) Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits, (Level 4) Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits
Dog Rally- Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits
Dog Indoor- Ally Carpenter, Cottonwood Cow Chips Senior Dog Showmanship-
- Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits
- Maria Torgerson, Fox Stars
- Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers
- Tassin Tedeschi, Rockvale Ramblers
- Riley Tedeschi, Rockvale Ramblers
Junior 4-H Dog Showmanship-
- Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers
- Allyn Carpenter, Cottonwood Cow Chips
- Tyrell Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers
- Karmen Garcia, Red Lodge Rangers
Novice 4-H Dog Showmanship-
Senior 4-H
Rig Elton, Fox Stars
Makenna Tobel, Rockvale Ramblers Delaney Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers Shay Morgan, Shane Ridge Rustlers
Horse Showmanship
Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers Breanna Blain, Cottonwood Cow Chips Riley Tedeschi, Rockvale Ramblers Mika Hughes, Rockvale Ramblers Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters
Junior 4-H Horse Showmanship
- Charlee Barnes, Fox Stars
- Reese Brastrup, Boyd Bandits
- Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chips
- Tyrell Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers
5. Cole Johnson, Boyd Bandits Novice 4-H Horse Showmanship
- Makenna Tobel, Rockvale Ramblers
- Delaney Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers
- Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars
- Henry Stampfel, Fox Stars
- Rig Elton, Fox Stars
FFA Horse Showmanship
1. Mika Hughes, Rockvale Ramblers
Horsemanship Level 1: Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars Horsemanship Level 2: Makenna Tobel, Rockvale Ramblers Horsemanship Level 3: Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers Horsemanship Level 4: Jake Morgan, Foxie
Horsemanship Level 5: Mika Hughes, Rockvale Ramblers Horseless: Airallyn McClane, Belfry Busy Beavers
Senior 4-H Sheep Showmanship-
1. Trent Petersen, Rock Creek Ranchers 2. Olivia Phillips, Foxie
3. Shelby Sticka, Fromberg GoGetters
4. Dacey Robertson, Fromberg GoGetters 5. Bailey Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers
Junior 4-H Sheep Showmanship-
- Natalie Krenning, Foxie
- Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits
- Cori Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters
- Ryatt Fraser, Foxie
- Tyler Barnes, Fox Stars
Novice 4-H Sheep Showmanship-
FFA Sheep
Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars Weston Blain, Boyd Bandits
Tassyn Wright, Rock Creek Ranchers Aspen Hill, Rock Creek Ranchers
Eva Morgan, Foxie
Showmanship-
Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg Natalie Krenning, Fromberg
3. Beau Krenning, Fromberg 4. Breanna Blain, Joliet
5. Trent Petersen, Red Lodge
Champion Market Sheep- Jordyn Whitmus, Frombgerg FFA
Reserve Champion Market Sheep- Natalie Krenning, Foxie
Champion Breeding Sheep- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA
Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep- Tassyn Wright, Rock Creek Ranchers Champion Market Sheep Carcass- Natalie Krenning, Fromberg FFA Reserve Champion Sheep Carcass- Bailey Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Senior 4-H Goat Showmanship-
- Sydney Erickson, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers
- Noelle Owen, Foxie
Junior 4-H Goat Showmanship-
- Natalie Krenning, Foxie
- Madison Birrer, Foxie
- Annika Birrer, Foxie
- Quade Boggio, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Airallyn McClaine, Belfry Busy Beavers
Novice 4-H Goat Showmanship-
FFA Goat
Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars
Peyton Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers Kenna Kelsey, Foxie
Maxton Day, Shane Ridge Rustlers Shay Morgan, Shane Ridge Rustlers
Showmanship-
Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA Madison Birrer, Fromberg FFA Annika Birrer, Fromberg FFA Natalie Krenning, Fromberg FFA Sierra Boggio, Red Lodge FFA
Champion Market Goat- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars
Reserve Champion Market Goat- Natalie Krenning, Foxie
Champion Overall Breeding Goat- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars
Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA
Champion Breeding Dairy Goat- Airallyn McClane, Belfry Busy Beavers Reserve Champion Breeding Dairy Goat- Noelle Owen, Foxie Champion Goat Carcass- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA
Reserve Champion Goat Carcass- Natalie Krenning, Foxie
Senior 4-H Swine Showmanship-
1. Crystal Bruaker, Cottonwood Cow Chips 2. Caleb Bailey, Boyd Bandits
3. Delaney Bauwens, Fromberg GoGetters 4. Brandon Kramer, Boyd Bandits
5. Dymond McKay, Fromberg GoGetters Junior 4-H Swine Showmanship-
- Grace Stampfel, Fox Stars
- Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits
- Taylor Koch, Boyd Bandits
- Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chips
- Aidon Songstad, Boyd Bandits
Novice 4-H Swine Showmanship-
- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars
- Henry Stampfel, Fox Stars
- Maysa Peterson, Foxie
- Mesa Mettes, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Greeley Bauwens, Fromberg GoGetters
FFA Swine Showmanship-
- Cooper Frank, Joliet
- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg
- Caleb Bailey, Joliet
- Delaney Bauwens, Joliet
- Brandon Kramer, Joliet
Champion Market Swine- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA
Reserve Champion Market Swine- Grace Stampfel, Fox Stars Champion Breeding Swine- Crystal Brubaker, Cottonwood Cow Chips Reserve Champion Breeding Swine- Malia Bareiss, Foxie
Champion Swine Carcass- Quade Boggio, Rock Creek Ranchers Reserve Champion Swine Carcass- Maria Stringari, Clarks Fork FFA
Senior 4-H Beef Showmanship-
1. Isabel Jeffrey, Cottonwood Cow Chips
2. Alyssa Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Busy Beavers 3. Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters
4. Cole Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Busy Beavers 5. Chase Easthouse, Rockvale Ramblers
Junior 4-H Beef Showmanship-
- Madelynn Albin, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Jessica Althoff, Foxie
- Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits
- Cori Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters
- Taylor Koch, Boyd Bandits
Novice 4-H Beef Showmanship-
FFA Beef
1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
Jon Morgan, Rockvale Ramblers Weston Blain, Boyd Bandits
Molly Miller, Fromberg GoGetters
Showmanship-
Alyssa Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Hannah Griffin, Clarks Fork Kyelynn Coombe, Joliet
Hope Buessing, Clarks Fork
Grace Aisenbrey, Clarks Fork
Champion Market Beef- Isabel Jeffrey, Cottonwood Cow Chips
Reserve Champion Market Beef- Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters Champion Breeding Beef- Madelynn Albin, Rock Creek Ranchers
Reserve Champion Breeding Beef- Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits
Champion Beef Carcass- Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters
Reserve Champion Beef Carcass- Alyssa Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Busy Beavers Senior 4-H Rabbit Showmanship-
- Kaitlyn Bancroft, Boyd Bandits
- Noelle Owen, Foxie
Junior 4-H Rabbit Showmanship
- Mikeal Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers
- Gavin Thompson, Boyd Bandits
- Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers
- Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers
- MaryKatharine Dworshak, Cottonwood Cow Chips
Novice 4-H Rabbit Showmanship-
- Jakeob Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers
- Leah Larson, Rockvale Ramblers
- Colton Thompson, Boyd Bandits
- Carson Atkins, Boyd Bandits
- Shay Morgan, Shane Ridge Rustlers
FFA Rabbit Showmanship-
- Madison Birrer, Fromberg
- Madison Reynolds, Fromberg
- Xander Miles, Belfry
- Annika Birrer, Fromberg
Overall Rabbit- Madison Birrer, Fromberg FFA
Reserve Overall Rabbit- Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers Senior 4-H Poultry Showmanship-
- Bailey Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Brooke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits
Junior 4-H Poultry Showmanship-
- Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers
- Airallyn McClane, Belfry Busy Beavers
- Tyler Barnes, Fox Stars
- Rain Indreland, Rock Creek Ranchers
Novice 4-H Poultry Showmanship-
- Rylee Lammiman, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Burke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Laramie Indreland, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Blake Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers
- Xaia Courtney, Foxie
FFA Poultry Showmanship-
- Anna Hanson, Belfry
- Airallyn McClane, Belfry
Overall Poultry- Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars
Reserve Overall Poultry- Rylee Lammiman, Rock Creek Ranchers
