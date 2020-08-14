Carbon County 4H Fair Results

2020 Carbon County Fair Results:

Senior 4-H Indoor Best of Show- Brooke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Junior 4-H Indoor Best of Show- Mikeal Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers Novice 4-H Indoor Best of Show- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars

Vet Science- Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars

Leathercraft- (Sr.) Maria Stringari, Foxie (Jr.) Mikeal Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers Human Development- Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers Communication/Leadership- Kevin Sharpe, Shane Ridge Rustlers

Foods & Nutrition- (Sr.) Shelby Sticka, Fromberg GoGetters (Jr.) Silas Courtney, Foxie Cake Decorating- (Sr.) Sydney Erickson, Rock Creek Ranchers (Jr.) Malia Bareiss, Foxie Photography- (Sr.) Grace Aisenbrey, Foxie (Jr.) Molly Mitchell, Fox Stars

Sewing & Textiles- Elizabeth DeVries, Rock Creek Ranchers Needlework- Brooke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Quilting- Sydney Erickson, Rock Creek Ranchers

Natural Sciences- Carson Atkins, Boyd Bandits

Sport Fishing- Braden Tomlin, Rock Creek Ranchers Aerospace/Robotics- Gavin Evertz, Boyd Bandits Mechanical Sciences- Robert DeVries, Rock Creek Ranchers Woodworking- Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers

Art- (Sr.) Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers (Jr.) Ireland Ramey, Rock Creek Ranchers Crafts- (Sr.) Maria Torgerson, Fox Stars (Jr.) Gavin Evertz, Boyd Bandits

Scrapbooking- Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers

Shooting Sports – Gavin Evertz, Boyd Bandits

Exploring 4-H- Weston Skorupa, Rock Creek Ranchers

Pocket Pet Show - Rig Elton, Fox Stars; (Reserve) Xaia Courtney, Foxie Cat Best of Show- Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chips

Senior 4-H Cat Showmanship-

1. Zoe Larson, Rockvale Ramblers Junior 4-H Cat Showmanship-

1. Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chip

2. Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers

Novice 4-H Cat Showmanship

Maxton Day, Shane Ridge Rustlers Lucie Lindgren, Fromberg GoGetters

Dog Obedience- Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits

Dog Agility- (Level 1) Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers, (Level 2) Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits, (Level 4) Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits

Dog Rally- Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits

Dog Indoor- Ally Carpenter, Cottonwood Cow Chips Senior Dog Showmanship-

Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits Maria Torgerson, Fox Stars Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers Tassin Tedeschi, Rockvale Ramblers Riley Tedeschi, Rockvale Ramblers

Junior 4-H Dog Showmanship-

Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers Allyn Carpenter, Cottonwood Cow Chips Tyrell Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers Karmen Garcia, Red Lodge Rangers

Novice 4-H Dog Showmanship-

1. 2. 3. 4.

Senior 4-H

1. 2. 3. 4. 5.

Rig Elton, Fox Stars

Makenna Tobel, Rockvale Ramblers Delaney Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers Shay Morgan, Shane Ridge Rustlers

Horse Showmanship

Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers Breanna Blain, Cottonwood Cow Chips Riley Tedeschi, Rockvale Ramblers Mika Hughes, Rockvale Ramblers Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters

Junior 4-H Horse Showmanship

Charlee Barnes, Fox Stars Reese Brastrup, Boyd Bandits Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chips Tyrell Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers

5. Cole Johnson, Boyd Bandits Novice 4-H Horse Showmanship

Makenna Tobel, Rockvale Ramblers Delaney Klaassen, Rockvale Ramblers Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars Henry Stampfel, Fox Stars Rig Elton, Fox Stars

FFA Horse Showmanship

1. Mika Hughes, Rockvale Ramblers

Horsemanship Level 1: Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars Horsemanship Level 2: Makenna Tobel, Rockvale Ramblers Horsemanship Level 3: Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers Horsemanship Level 4: Jake Morgan, Foxie

Horsemanship Level 5: Mika Hughes, Rockvale Ramblers Horseless: Airallyn McClane, Belfry Busy Beavers

Senior 4-H Sheep Showmanship-

1. Trent Petersen, Rock Creek Ranchers 2. Olivia Phillips, Foxie

3. Shelby Sticka, Fromberg GoGetters

4. Dacey Robertson, Fromberg GoGetters 5. Bailey Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers

Junior 4-H Sheep Showmanship-

Natalie Krenning, Foxie Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits Cori Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters Ryatt Fraser, Foxie Tyler Barnes, Fox Stars

Novice 4-H Sheep Showmanship-

1. 2. 3. 4. 5.

FFA Sheep

1. 2.

Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars Weston Blain, Boyd Bandits

Tassyn Wright, Rock Creek Ranchers Aspen Hill, Rock Creek Ranchers

Eva Morgan, Foxie

Showmanship-

Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg Natalie Krenning, Fromberg

3. Beau Krenning, Fromberg 4. Breanna Blain, Joliet

5. Trent Petersen, Red Lodge

Champion Market Sheep- Jordyn Whitmus, Frombgerg FFA

Reserve Champion Market Sheep- Natalie Krenning, Foxie

Champion Breeding Sheep- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA

Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep- Tassyn Wright, Rock Creek Ranchers Champion Market Sheep Carcass- Natalie Krenning, Fromberg FFA Reserve Champion Sheep Carcass- Bailey Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Senior 4-H Goat Showmanship-

Sydney Erickson, Rock Creek Ranchers Trevor Parker, Shane Ridge Rustlers Noelle Owen, Foxie

Junior 4-H Goat Showmanship-

Natalie Krenning, Foxie Madison Birrer, Foxie Annika Birrer, Foxie Quade Boggio, Rock Creek Ranchers Airallyn McClaine, Belfry Busy Beavers

Novice 4-H Goat Showmanship-

1. 2. 3. 4. 5.

FFA Goat

1. 2. 3. 4. 5.

Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars

Peyton Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers Kenna Kelsey, Foxie

Maxton Day, Shane Ridge Rustlers Shay Morgan, Shane Ridge Rustlers

Showmanship-

Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA Madison Birrer, Fromberg FFA Annika Birrer, Fromberg FFA Natalie Krenning, Fromberg FFA Sierra Boggio, Red Lodge FFA

Champion Market Goat- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars

Reserve Champion Market Goat- Natalie Krenning, Foxie

Champion Overall Breeding Goat- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars

Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA

Champion Breeding Dairy Goat- Airallyn McClane, Belfry Busy Beavers Reserve Champion Breeding Dairy Goat- Noelle Owen, Foxie Champion Goat Carcass- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA

Reserve Champion Goat Carcass- Natalie Krenning, Foxie

Senior 4-H Swine Showmanship-

1. Crystal Bruaker, Cottonwood Cow Chips 2. Caleb Bailey, Boyd Bandits

3. Delaney Bauwens, Fromberg GoGetters 4. Brandon Kramer, Boyd Bandits

5. Dymond McKay, Fromberg GoGetters Junior 4-H Swine Showmanship-

Grace Stampfel, Fox Stars Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits Taylor Koch, Boyd Bandits Leela Ivey, Cottonwood Cow Chips Aidon Songstad, Boyd Bandits

Novice 4-H Swine Showmanship-

Harleigh Donnelly, Fox Stars Henry Stampfel, Fox Stars Maysa Peterson, Foxie Mesa Mettes, Rock Creek Ranchers Greeley Bauwens, Fromberg GoGetters

FFA Swine Showmanship-

Cooper Frank, Joliet Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg Caleb Bailey, Joliet Delaney Bauwens, Joliet Brandon Kramer, Joliet

Champion Market Swine- Jordyn Whitmus, Fromberg FFA

Reserve Champion Market Swine- Grace Stampfel, Fox Stars Champion Breeding Swine- Crystal Brubaker, Cottonwood Cow Chips Reserve Champion Breeding Swine- Malia Bareiss, Foxie

Champion Swine Carcass- Quade Boggio, Rock Creek Ranchers Reserve Champion Swine Carcass- Maria Stringari, Clarks Fork FFA

Senior 4-H Beef Showmanship-

1. Isabel Jeffrey, Cottonwood Cow Chips

2. Alyssa Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Busy Beavers 3. Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters

4. Cole Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Busy Beavers 5. Chase Easthouse, Rockvale Ramblers

Junior 4-H Beef Showmanship-

Madelynn Albin, Rock Creek Ranchers Jessica Althoff, Foxie Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits Cori Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters Taylor Koch, Boyd Bandits

Novice 4-H Beef Showmanship-

1. 2. 3.

FFA Beef

1. 2. 3. 4. 5.

Jon Morgan, Rockvale Ramblers Weston Blain, Boyd Bandits

Molly Miller, Fromberg GoGetters

Showmanship-

Alyssa Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Hannah Griffin, Clarks Fork Kyelynn Coombe, Joliet

Hope Buessing, Clarks Fork

Grace Aisenbrey, Clarks Fork

Champion Market Beef- Isabel Jeffrey, Cottonwood Cow Chips

Reserve Champion Market Beef- Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters Champion Breeding Beef- Madelynn Albin, Rock Creek Ranchers

Reserve Champion Breeding Beef- Sidney Frank, Boyd Bandits

Champion Beef Carcass- Kyelynn Coombe, Fromberg GoGetters

Reserve Champion Beef Carcass- Alyssa Herden-Thormahlen, Belfry Busy Beavers Senior 4-H Rabbit Showmanship-

Kaitlyn Bancroft, Boyd Bandits Noelle Owen, Foxie

Junior 4-H Rabbit Showmanship

Mikeal Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers Gavin Thompson, Boyd Bandits Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers Madylin Roascio, Shane Ridge Rustlers MaryKatharine Dworshak, Cottonwood Cow Chips

Novice 4-H Rabbit Showmanship-

Jakeob Wilson, Rockvale Ramblers Leah Larson, Rockvale Ramblers Colton Thompson, Boyd Bandits Carson Atkins, Boyd Bandits Shay Morgan, Shane Ridge Rustlers

FFA Rabbit Showmanship-

Madison Birrer, Fromberg Madison Reynolds, Fromberg Xander Miles, Belfry Annika Birrer, Fromberg

Overall Rabbit- Madison Birrer, Fromberg FFA

Reserve Overall Rabbit- Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers Senior 4-H Poultry Showmanship-

Bailey Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Brooke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Brighid Doll, Boyd Bandits

Junior 4-H Poultry Showmanship-

Justyce Bickel, Shane Ridge Rustlers Airallyn McClane, Belfry Busy Beavers Tyler Barnes, Fox Stars Rain Indreland, Rock Creek Ranchers

Novice 4-H Poultry Showmanship-

Rylee Lammiman, Rock Creek Ranchers Burke Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Laramie Indreland, Rock Creek Ranchers Blake Binando, Rock Creek Ranchers Xaia Courtney, Foxie

FFA Poultry Showmanship-

Anna Hanson, Belfry Airallyn McClane, Belfry

Overall Poultry- Emilie Torgerson, Fox Stars

Reserve Overall Poultry- Rylee Lammiman, Rock Creek Ranchers