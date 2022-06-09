Carl Lambert Olsen

Lambert was born to Lilly and Carl Olsen, both of whom were from Denmark. He grew up in Belfry Montana. He had two younger sisters, Selma (deceased) and Shirley (Billings).After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy (1943 – 1946). He served as an electrician on the USS Honolulu- lu, CL-48, a light cruiser. He was aboard when it was torpedoed in the Philippines (10/1944).Lambert married Dorothy Arlene Cammock in September of 1946. They had two children, Terry (1949, Red Lodge) and Carlene (1957, passed away in 2014). They remained married until Dorothy’s death in 1994. He married his second wife, Barbara Zinsli Olsen, in March of 1996. They recently celebrated 26 years together.Like his grandfather Carl, and his Dad, Terry served in the Navy in Vietnam to be just like his Dad.Lambert was a beloved family man, much loved by his 2 children, 6 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. He made many trips to Seattle to see his family.He liked to camp, hunt,and fish. He was hard-working, honest, and had many self-learned skills. He could fix a car, built his first house on the South side of Laurel, wonderful woodworker, and craftsman. For a time, he ran the Laurel Conoco station, worked at the Yellowstone Bank, and then went to work for the Farmer’s Union Central Exchange refinery in 1953. He retired from the refinery in 1982.