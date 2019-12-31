Cecil Dale Gainer, 96 of Red Lodge, died peacefully at The Willows late Sunday evening, Dec. 29, surrounded by his loving family.

Cecil Dale was born on Dec. 16, 1923, in the hills of Barbour County, West Virginia to Earnest and Dovie (Lutz) Gainer.

He attended the Digman one-room school through the 8th grade and then graduated from Kasson High School in the class of 1943.

Dale married the love of his life, Mary Louise Nestor, on Aug. 12, 1944, when they eloped to Oakland, Maryland. To this union, one son, Daniel Dale, was born in 1948.

This family lived in Fairmont, West Virginia, until 1968 when the A&P Grocery warehouse where Dale worked was closed. He went on the road and found a job in Stow, Ohio at Morgan Adhesives, the home of the world-famous MAC TAC. Dale and Mary Louise lived in Ravenna, Ohio, until 1993 when they moved west to Red Lodge to share in the lives of their grandchildren.

Cecil was a hard-working, loving and caring family man and as well a man of faith and ardent support of his local church families.

He and Mary Louise went for years rarely missing an activity at Red Lodge High School where the grandkids were participating and for years after their graduations, they were present to support all the youth of Red Lodge, one year winning the Fans of the Year Award.

Cecil Dale’s quick smile and kind, gentle spirit has had a calming effect on many a life and situation.

We want to thank the wonderful staff of The Willows for their love and care during the past three months.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Elmer; and two granddaughters, Michelle Marie and Rochelle Dawn.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 75 years, Mary Louise; his son, Daniel Dale and his wife, Jeanne; a grandson, Travis Dale and his wife, Vickie (all of Red Lodge); four sisters, Eldare Moore, Emogene Moore, Cleo (Elmer) Cross and Mary (Okey Ray) Moore (all of West Virginia); and numerous nieces and nephews (all east of the Mississippi).

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Red Lodge Alliance Chapel. Interment will follow in the Red Lodge Cemetery. Arrangements have been made through the Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel.

Memorial may be given to Rochelle Gainer Music Scholarship (for Red Lodge Music Festival) P.O Box 1286, Red Lodge, MT 59068; Red Lodge Alliance Chapel, P.O. Box 1206, Red Lodge, MT 59068; or to a charity of one’s choice.