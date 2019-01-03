CenturyLink disruption hits Red Lodge

An internet outage affected CenturyLink customers across the nation last Thursday and Friday when a “network element” disrupted services according to a company tweet.

Along with the many customers without internet, besides the public with downed cell phones, was Beartooth Market in Red Lodge. For a while the store went back to the old ways of taking only cash and checks.

Rod Bastian, owner of Beartooth Market said that everything “worked out pretty good.”

“Just doing it like we used to many years ago. We had the ATM in the lobby working so people could get cash,” he said. “Everybody realized it was a national problem not just us and they were pretty understanding.”

At Beartooth Billings Clinic Maggie Karas, Community Relations Coordinator, reported that all communication, patient medical record, and eEmergency systems were “all running without impact from the outage, as we operate those systems through another communications carrier.”

“We did, however, have to problem solve as a team how to maintain uninter- rupted communication with

our after hours on-call home health and emergen- cy department staff -- med- ical provider, lab and radi- ology technicians and main- tenance -- in order to reach them if we experienced an emergency need during the communication outage,” Karas said. “Some of our on call staff had cell ser- vice through unaffected carriers, others were asked to spend the night at the facility where we provided accommodations and food for them. As a precaution, when CenturyLink/Verizon service was restored, we purchased AT&T track phones from Family Dollar so all on call staff could remain in communication with our emergency department as a backup. We were able to provide hospital emergency service to our patients without interruption during this sit- uation.”

“Beartooth Billings Clinic has an Emergency Operations Plan in place for such situations. We place an internal emphasis on training our teams on the national Hospital Inci- dent Command System, and we routinely utilize the Incident Command System during such situations, whether environmental, technical, or medical emer- gencies,” said Karas.

CenturyLink has since resolved the issue.