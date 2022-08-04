On Friday, July 29, 2022, Charles Christian “Chris” Dapples, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 79 in Billings, Montana. Chris was born on Oct. 10, 1942 in Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from Evanston High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Rocky Mountain College in 1966 and received his Ph. D. in Biology from Northwestern University in 1969. On Aug. 16, 1964 he married Birdeena Crandall. The two had met while attending Northwestern. They raised two children and would later come to dote on 5 grandchildren. Chris had several interesting careers including assistant professor of Biology at Rocky Mountain College, biology research assistant at University of Georgia, and electron microscope imaging with Edax International in Chicago. While his career choices were challenging, Chris loved his hobbies. They were a wide range of interests including experimental aircraft, learning to pilot a glider, amateur radio, wildlife photography, and radio astronomy. He dove in head-first and learned all he could about his passions. In his younger years, Chris spent time abroad living and traveling with his family in Switzerland, Italy, France, and England. He also spent numerous summers at the family cabin in Grand Teton National Park. His love for living near the mountains prompted his retirement move to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1995 where he built a house on the outskirts of town. Wildlife frequent the property, and he would proudly display his photos of deer, moose, turkeys and bear that ventured their way into his backyard. He is preceded in death by his father Edward, mother Marion, and nephew Randy. He will be greatly missed by his wife Birdeena, children Cathryn and Edward, his grandchildren Lily, Nickolas, Tyler, Gabriel and Samuel, his sister Marianne, brother-in-law Fred, nephew Rick and niece Anne. A memorial service will be held at Rock Creek Resort near Red Lodge on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the World Wildlife Fund, a favorite charity of Chris.