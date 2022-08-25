Cheryl Kathleen White, 76, a former resident of Red Lodge, passed away on Aug. 12, 2022 in Payson, Arizona, after a long illness. She was born on Nov. 9, 1945 in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the daughter of Louis Eugene and Phyllis (Tabrum) Hill. Cheryl had a Master’s degree and taught English, Drama and Speech for 20 years. She enjoyed reading, sculpting, woodworking and quilting. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim White; sons Jim and David White; sister Jo Ann Finley; grandchildren Maura, Henry and Julianna; and her beloved Shih Tzu’s Toby and Coco..