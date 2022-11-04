Correction
Friday, November 4, 2022
So there isn’t any confusion or misunderstanding, any reference to “court records” in the article “Lawsuit filed against Carbon County Officials” Nov. 3, references only the plaintiff's allegations contained in their complaint filed with Carbon County Court. The News apologizes for any confusion.
