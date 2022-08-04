DeeGee Harsha, 67 , of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away at Cedar Wood Villa due to cancer on June 8, 2022. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, DeeGee managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his daughter Stacy, and future son-in-law Donovan, who he adored more than anything else in the world.DeeGee Harsha was born May 27, 1955, in Southern California to Donald Harsha and Wanda McBride. He grew up with Donald, Richard, Michael, Brad and Johnna. As a teen, he loved spending his time fixing things. As he got older, he attended school to study and become a Master Electrician. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to DeeGee and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his daughter and grandsons. In addition to his daughter Stacy Harsha of Nisswa, Minnesota, and grandchildren Quinton Oden, Miles Yager, Parker Yager, and Christopher Harsha, DeeGee is survived by his Brothers Richard (Shirley) Harsha, Brad, and Michael Harsha of Southern California. He was preceded in passing by his parents, brother Donald, and sister Johnna. The memorial service will be held at The Snag Bar on Aug. 13 from 4 p.m. - 7 pm. His family will be present to welcome loved ones. Please bring a personal note for his grandchildren, a short how you knew him so they will have everlasting memories. If your unable to attend, letters can be sent to:DeeGee Harsha’s Grandsons, 24793 Shady Acres Lane, Nisswa, MN 56468.