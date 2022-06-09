Dixie Jane Koch-O’Connor was born June 6, 1927 to Mattie and Errol Koch. She passed on to be with her twin sister Betty on June 12, 2021.The family lived in Ennis, and Bozeman for years before moving to Billings, Montana. In the mid 50’s they moved to From- berg, Montana. where she met and married James O’Connor. Together they ranched in the Fromberg area and ran the O’Connor Antique store.Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Errol and Mattie Koch. Siblings twins Lewis Errol and Phillis Devon, Lois Lee, Erville,Garneil (Bill), Twin sister Betty June, and husband James J. O’Connor.She is survived by her youngest brother Daniel E. Koch of Park City, Montana, and family.The family wants to thank the nurses and staff at the Crossings and Richardson’s Cottage for their loving care during the Pan- demic and her hip surgery and recovery.There will be a Celebration of her Life one year to the day of her passing at the Fromberg Methodist Church on June 12 at 3 p.m. Reception to follow in the church basement.