Donations sought for Red Lodge 4th of July fireworks

The Red Lodge Proud and Beautiful Committee and Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center are asking for your help in making the fireworks show bigger and better with your donations.

Please consider making a donation of any size to the fireworks fund and help the town celebrate.

A donation of $250 allows you (one vehicle with donor and friends/family) access to “ground zero” VIP viewing of the display.

-Drop your change in the donation cans located around town.

-Drop off your donation at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

- Mail your donation to Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce P.O. Box 988, Red Lodge, MT 59068 with a notation it is for fireworks.