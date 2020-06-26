Donations sought for Red Lodge 4th of July fireworks
The Red Lodge Proud and Beautiful Committee and Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center are asking for your help in making the fireworks show bigger and better with your donations.
Please consider making a donation of any size to the fireworks fund and help the town celebrate.
A donation of $250 allows you (one vehicle with donor and friends/family) access to “ground zero” VIP viewing of the display.
-Drop your change in the donation cans located around town.
-Drop off your donation at the Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Mail your donation to Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce P.O. Box 988, Red Lodge, MT 59068 with a notation it is for fireworks.
