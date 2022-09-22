Donna Gale (Kidwell) Kapor of Bridger, Montana, passed away peacefully in her bed on Sept. 3, 2022, at the age of 77. Donna was born on Sept. 10, 1944, in Hominy, Oklahoma, to Don and Vernell Kidwell. Donna lived in Oklahoma with her parents and brother Mike until the age of nine before moving to Bridger in 1953, where her sister Becki was born. In high school, Donna was a member of the Scouts cheer squad and played clarinet. She married Ron Kapor on March 27, 1961, raised three sons, and was a respected, beloved member of the Bridger community. Donna Kapor stayed connected to the BHS cheer squad as an adult, too. As a wife and mother working at home in the 60s, Donna was sewing many sets of BHS cheerleading uniforms as well as using her seamstress skills to make alterations and sew for people in town as additional income. That, along with a job at Brogan Real Estate and caring for her family, was just part of Donna’s busy life as wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Donna had a passion for art in all forms. As the lumber company grew in stability, and the boys grew in their own endeavors, their mom now had the opportunity to explore a ceramics venture with Aunt Penny and a love for beading with Aunt Becki. Having accepted extra responsibilities early on to help their parents, Donna relished her time with her siblings as adults - now able to do the fun stuff like card parties and ball games. Another passion for Donna was following the diverse activities of her own three kids as well as those of the Kidwell’s and Hodges. She spoke with pride of the children’s scholarship, their musicianship, and their senses of humor. Notably, Donna’s humor was one of her most defining features. She had a quick wit and the ability to read a room, a person and a person’s... ‘bologna’ (BS) instantly. She was just as quick with a clever observation or the perfect phrase to put all the confusing ‘puzzle pieces into place.’ Her humor remains today within all who loved Donna - along with HER love for US, her insight and compassion, a hatred of onions, a love of anything lemon, a little bit of a potty sailor’s mouth, and a laugh that made a person laugh right along. The Bridger community lived all of this with Donna Kapor for some fifty years. And then, Donna’s latest adventure began by having her own little place over in Columbus. In a house just a block from Chris’s, she spent time in her flower gardens, reading mystery novels, poured over her jigsaw puzzles, played cards with friends, and spoiled the neighborhood children. As she’d done for years, Donna loved attending band and choir concerts. With Chris directing at Columbus Schools, Donna met her dear friends, Cory, and Alana Kober, who challenged her quick wit, kept her laughing, and lovingly gave without her ever asking. As a counterpart to her dislike for cooking, she befriended Ms. Steffan who used leftovers as a ruse to come by Donna’s house for comfort and advice and cussing out loud. Donna Kapor will be missed by many, but we all are the better for knowing her. Donna is survived by her eldest son, Shawn, of Billings [Bryan, Trystin, Emily, and Stephanie], her middle child, Darren, of Bridger [Randi, Chase, and Gavin], and her youngest and little buddy, Chris, of Columbus. Donna is survived by her brother, Mike Kidwell and her sister and brother-in-law, Becki, and Dave Hodges. Donna is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jared and Neil Kidwell and Megan Charchalis, and Mike and Ryan Hodges, her boys’ father, Ron Kapor, in-laws Michelle Kapor and John Kapor, and nearly twenty greatgrandchildren, nieces, and -nephews. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Vernell Kidwell, in-laws Mike and Sigrid Kapor, and sister-in-law Penny (Mike) Kidwell. Donna’s life will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bridger Methodist Church at 10 a.m. with interment at Bridger Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow at the fire hall. In keeping with Donna’s commitment to the Town of Bridger and all the kids’ youth connections, she would be pleased if donations were given to the Bridger pool and fire department. Call (406) 662-3677 or go online to townofbridger@bridger-mt.com or www.bridger-mt.com. Condolences can be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com