Donna Kapor
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Donna Kapor, of Columbus, Montana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3. Services will be held at the Methodist Church in Bridger, Mont., Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. A reception to be announced.
