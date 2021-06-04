Double Ditch Dog Park Repairs
Friday, June 4, 2021
Any Double Ditch Dog Park users please be aware that the fencing along the irrigation ditches on the north side of the park has been pushed upward enough that dogs may be able to crawl under. Someone will be up there by this afternoon (Friday, June 4th) to repair the fencing.
