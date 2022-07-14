Earl James LaRoque, 85, of Lincoln, Montana, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 atSt. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was born Jan. 7, 1937 in Poplar, Montana, to Albert J. and Victoria (Foster) LaRoque.At the young age of 13, he started working and never quit. He worked many different jobs, including the oil rigs in North Dakota and the Fort Peck Dam during construction.Earl met Sandra Nelson, the love of his life, when he was about 15 and never quit chasing her.In 1966, Earl and Sandy moved their family to Great Falls, Montana. He started a successful painting and dry-wall company (G & L Painting) and was a painting contractor for over 50 years. He was the hardest working man his family has ever known and always found time to spend with his family and friends.In 1980, he and Sandy purchased the Blue Sky Motel in Lincoln, Montana, where he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, golfing with “Douggie” and fixing up old pickup trucks. He loved to sing, play the guitar and listen to Merle Haggard. He had the voice of an angel.Survivors include his wife Sandra; one son, Don LaRoque (Tammy Jordan); two daughters, Lynn LaRoque (Pam Wagner) and Wendy Pettapiece (Dougg); two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry S. LaRoque (Susan) and Robert D. LaRoque (Resa); three sisters, Yvonne M. Shields (Caleb, deceased), Alice M. Ferraro and Irene Pacheco (Albert).Earl was preceded in death by his mother, father and two brothers, Albert F. and Ronald D. LaRoque.Dad, your hard work here is done. Thank you for all you have done for us. Thank you for all the values you shared with us. We will forever love and miss you. Sing with the angels, Dad.The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, Montana.