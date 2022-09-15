Edward W. Christman

Born to William (Bill) and Matilda Christman (Hutzenbiler) in Bridger, Montana, on May 11, 1931. He resided in the Carbon County area most of his life. He was drafted into the Army in 1955, during this time Ed met and married the love of his life Nancy Miller on Dec. 27, 1955. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 1957 with reserve duty until 1963.Ed worked as a farmhand in the Carbon County area and at the sugar beet factory until 1980 when he became custodian of the Belfry Public Schools. He was employed at Belfry School from 1980 until 1998.During his lifetime he enjoyed fishing, dancing, riding his trike, horseshoe pitching, bowling, playing cards, telling jokes, hauling sugar beets for local farmers and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other activities which included helping with the Belfry Schools sports and other extracurricular activities. He was also active in the Belfry Chapter American Legion and the Belfry District Water and Sewer Board.He will be dearly missed by his five children: Butch (Jeanne), Mark (Tricia), Jann, Dale (Cindy), Than (Tina), his 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, brother Don (Duck) and two great-great granddaughters.In memory of Ed, donations can be made to the Belfry Chapter, American Legion.Service will be held on Friday, Sept 23 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bridger. Interment will take place immediately afterward at Belfry Cemetery. Reception to follow at back at church hall. Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.