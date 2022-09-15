Edwin T. Klessens age, 89 passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, and if he had his way that is where this obituary would end!He was born in Red Lodge March 30, 1933, the 10th child of Cornelius and Maria Klessens, he grew up on a farm in Red Lodge, met the love of his life, Eilene Heinselman at a dance, and to his surprise she said ‘yes’ to a dance, and later to 49 years of marriage until her passing in 2003.Ed worked several different jobs in Red Lodge, Laurel and Bridger, including driving a gas truck to Cooke City over Beartooth Pass, until around 1968 when he started work on the Ellis Cattle Company, a job he loved, and had fond memories of hunting, fishing, and raising a family on the ranch, where they could go to the same school in Luther he did as a young boy. In 1988 he retired from the Ellis Cattle Co. and moved to Luther, but didn’t stay retired for long…… around 1990 he went back to work for the County Shop until retiring in 1995, but not for long…… His brother Jim hired him to help on the ranch until finally retiring for good around 2000.Ed is survived by his Daughter’s Linda (Jim) Loyning, Kathy (David) Strum, and his son David (Cheryl) Klessens, Grandchildren JD (Jacq) Loyning, Mike Loyning. Jolene Strum, Jillian (Andy) Miller, Nathan (Holly) Strum. Darcy (Brad Rosenquist, Fiancée), Chris Klessens. Great Grandchildren, Austin and Zada Loyning, and Corbyn and Tavryn Miller, Baby Rosenquist on the way. He is also survived by his brother Jim (Sue) Klessens, and Sister-in-Law Marlene Klessens and “adopted daughters” Ann Ballard, Jean (Ballard) Woodwick. “adopted” Granddaughter Hillary Snell. Preceding him in death, Son’s Larry David Klessens and Donald Klessens.Service was held at 11 a.m., Sept. 14 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge. Ed was generous to charitable organizations in life and would be grateful in lieu of flowers, donations were made to the Beartooth Cupboards Food Bank in Red Lodge.