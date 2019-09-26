estates
1117 Park Ave. Red Lodge. Fri&Sat 9-4. Very nice estate sale with many great items including “Grizzly Falls” bronze, flatscreen tv’s, saddles, washer/dryer, tables, lawn mower, nice heavy gun safe, vintage chairs galore, leather sofa, loveseat, chair, nice art incl. Bev Doolittle, Lazy Boy leather recliner, dining table & 6 chairs, kitchen, antique school desk, coins & stamps, many vintage/antique items, cedar chest, toys,dressers, king log bed, Jazzy motorized wheel chair, hospital bed, clothes,sewing machines, folding ping pong table, trunks, luggage, bookshelves, lawn mower, futon, picnic table, skis, bbq, tack, pottery wheel, shop vac, John Deere welder, secretary, china & glassware, household, Marths Stundy resin bowl and much more. Bring help to move/load items. No earlies Friday. See pictures at estatesales.org.
