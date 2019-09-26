estates

 

 

1117 Park Ave. Red Lodge. Fri&Sat 9-4. Very nice estate sale with many great items including “Grizzly Falls” bronze, flatscreen tv’s, saddles, washer/dryer, tables, lawn mower, nice heavy gun safe, vintage chairs galore, leather sofa, loveseat, chair, nice art incl. Bev Doolittle, Lazy Boy leather recliner, dining table & 6 chairs, kitchen, antique school desk, coins & stamps, many vintage/antique items, cedar chest, toys,dressers, king log bed, Jazzy motorized wheel chair, hospital bed, clothes,sewing machines, folding ping pong table, trunks, luggage, bookshelves, lawn mower, futon, picnic table, skis, bbq, tack, pottery wheel, shop vac, John Deere welder, secretary, china & glassware, household, Marths Stundy resin bowl and much more. Bring help to move/load items. No earlies Friday. See pictures at estatesales.org. 

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, September 27, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, September 30, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, October 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.

