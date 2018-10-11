EstateSale

ESTATE SALE Sat. & Sun., Oct 13-14 123 Word Ave N., Red Lodge Sale begins at 8:30 am each day and goes until dark. Everything must go!!! Collectibles, tools, furniture, household items & more! No pricing, all reasonable offers will be accepted. 

18/10/2018 (6 days)

Upcoming Events

  • Monday, October 15, 2018 - 6:00pm
    Complimentary Veterans Dinner   
    The Beartooth Elks Lodge is hosting a complimentary dinner for all Veterans and their families, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Please call 446-1812 to make a reservation.
  • Monday, October 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Fair Board Meeting
    The Carbon County Fair Board will hold a meeting Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in Red Lodge at the fairgrounds. Some agenda items are: Fall Work Projects (Scale site work, beef wash rack, etc.). Anyone who would like to be on the agenda, please call 446-2746.
  • Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, October 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Friday, October 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
